Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 101.59%. The company had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Financial stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ellington Financial worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

