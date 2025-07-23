OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 30th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

