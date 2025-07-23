OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 30th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
OFS Credit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.
About OFS Credit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.