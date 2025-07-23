ANSYS (ANSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.27 and a 200 day moving average of $334.99. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $395.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ANSYS stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Baird R W cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

