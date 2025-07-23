Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Friday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a 7.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

