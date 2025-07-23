Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $292.67 million for the quarter.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.36. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCRN Free Report ) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.