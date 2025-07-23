Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $685.58 million for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $699.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $107.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegiant Travel stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

