Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a 0.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

