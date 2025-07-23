Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

PEG stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $73.83 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.95.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

