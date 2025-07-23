Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.03 Jul 25 Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 14th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.11.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.50% and a return on equity of 243.41%.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
