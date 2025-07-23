Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $217.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.42 million. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRI opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 175,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 533,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 363,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

