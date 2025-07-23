Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $217.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.42 million. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:SRI opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
