SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Copart by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Tsai Capital Corp increased its stake in Copart by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 52.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.