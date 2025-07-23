Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,760 shares during the quarter. Q2 comprises 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Q2 worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Q2 by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.41.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,991 shares of company stock valued at $357,153 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

