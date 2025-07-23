J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,229 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

