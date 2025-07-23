Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,989 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 214,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,129,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,844,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.52.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.