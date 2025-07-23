Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $251.60. The company has a market cap of $669.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

