IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,093 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

