Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,026,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roku by 499.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,079 shares of company stock valued at $28,091,399. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

