IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ED opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.