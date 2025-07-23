Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLRS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Get Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Trading Up 15.5%

NYSE:VLRS opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $594.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.