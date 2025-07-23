MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

