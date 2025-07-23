Shrub (SHRUB) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Shrub token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shrub has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $617.29 thousand worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shrub has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,355.67 or 1.00013246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,250.91 or 0.99924723 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Profile

Shrub’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto. The official website for Shrub is shrub.io.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00428091 USD and is down -8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $619,846.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shrub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

