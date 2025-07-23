AVANOS MEDICAL (AVNS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AVANOS MEDICAL (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect AVANOS MEDICAL to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. AVANOS MEDICAL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS.
AVANOS MEDICAL (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million. AVANOS MEDICAL had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 55.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect AVANOS MEDICAL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AVANOS MEDICAL Stock Performance
AVNS stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AVANOS MEDICAL has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $25.36.
Institutional Trading of AVANOS MEDICAL
AVANOS MEDICAL Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
