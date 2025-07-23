AVANOS MEDICAL (AVNS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AVANOS MEDICAL (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect AVANOS MEDICAL to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. AVANOS MEDICAL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS.

AVANOS MEDICAL (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million. AVANOS MEDICAL had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 55.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect AVANOS MEDICAL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVANOS MEDICAL Stock Performance

AVNS stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AVANOS MEDICAL has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Institutional Trading of AVANOS MEDICAL

AVANOS MEDICAL Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AVANOS MEDICAL by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AVANOS MEDICAL by 154.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 124,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL by 46.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 61,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Stories

