Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ADSK opened at $299.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.88 and its 200-day moving average is $285.48.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.