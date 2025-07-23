Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

AMBA opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.05. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,204.98. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

