KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 2,400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 260,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $196.92 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,289. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

