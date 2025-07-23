Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.