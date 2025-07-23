Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $29,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.95. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.