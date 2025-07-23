KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 192,300 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,864,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 190,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 858,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 244,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

