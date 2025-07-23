Old Port Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,900 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,851,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,399,000 after acquiring an additional 136,544 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $23.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

