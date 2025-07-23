Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $721.81 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $727.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

