Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,670,000 after purchasing an additional 343,517 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,128,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,653,000 after purchasing an additional 305,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

