Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,050 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 91,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.0%

SLV stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

