Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Deere & Company by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.0%

DE opened at $506.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.