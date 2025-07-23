Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $2.43 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,176 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,028,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,539,290,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

