Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $391,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 75,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 22,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,167,061.19. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,878,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,365. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,516 shares of company stock worth $47,831,398 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of STX opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $152.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

