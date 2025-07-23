Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.47. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

