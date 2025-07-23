Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 152 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 239,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 8.6%

TOL opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

