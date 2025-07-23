Comparing Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Floor & Decor and Lovesac”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.46 billion 1.95 $205.87 million $1.89 42.78 Lovesac $680.63 million 0.41 $11.56 million $0.70 27.61

Analyst Ratings

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac. Lovesac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Floor & Decor and Lovesac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 8 5 0 2.20 Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00

Floor & Decor presently has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Lovesac has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 57.27%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Floor & Decor.

Risk & Volatility

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 4.53% 9.32% 3.95% Lovesac 1.99% 6.70% 2.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Lovesac shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Lovesac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Lovesac on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

