Lane Generational LLC Buys New Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Valaris makes up about 3.2% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAL opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.87 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.61%. Valaris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Valaris from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

