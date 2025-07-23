Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 2,024 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after buying an additional 500,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,682,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,355,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $136.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

