RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) vs. Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) and RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of RCM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of RCM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nixxy and RCM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 0 0 0 0 0.00 RCM Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50

Volatility & Risk

RCM Technologies has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.09%. Given RCM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than Nixxy.

Nixxy has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCM Technologies has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nixxy and RCM Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $1.79 million 21.89 -$22.59 million N/A N/A RCM Technologies $278.38 million 0.67 $13.33 million $1.73 14.55

RCM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and RCM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -1,476.75% -426.76% -188.86% RCM Technologies 4.66% 42.85% 10.92%

Summary

RCM Technologies beats Nixxy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, international recruitment, and placement services in the fields of allied and therapy staffing, correctional healthcare staffing, health information management, nursing services, physician and advanced practice, school staffing and recruitment, and telepractice. The Life Sciences and Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, IT infrastructure solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions; and data solutions, digitization, recruiting process outsourcing, human capital management solutions, workforce management, and consulting services. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

