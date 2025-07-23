Lane Generational LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Digimarc accounts for 1.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lane Generational LLC owned 0.42% of Digimarc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1,048.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Digimarc Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $270.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.