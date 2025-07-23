Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -233.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,170.76. The trade was a 51.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth $272,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

