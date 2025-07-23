Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 16.9%

BATS:DIHP opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.