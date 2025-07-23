Wingstop (WING) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $320.81 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.33. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $256,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

