TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Up 2.1%

WRKS stock opened at GBX 63.81 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.76. The company has a market cap of £40.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.18. TheWorks.co.uk has a twelve month low of GBX 17.13 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 67.50 ($0.91).

Get TheWorks.co.uk alerts:

TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX 7.10 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 654.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TheWorks.co.uk will post 9.8543689 earnings per share for the current year.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.