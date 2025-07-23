Netcall (LON:NET) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday.

Netcall Price Performance

Netcall Company Profile

NET stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.23. Netcall has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.69).

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

