Netcall (LON:NET) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday.
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
