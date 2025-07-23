Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $91,678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,618,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 316,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

