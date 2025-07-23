Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of MOTR stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.47) on Tuesday. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.60 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of £154.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts expect that Motorpoint Group will post 3.5133843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Swarupa Pathakji bought 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £9,951.36 ($13,453.24). Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

