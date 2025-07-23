Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:PAY opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,333.63. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 87.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Paymentus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

